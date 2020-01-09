Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan: Madame Tussauds moves wax figures from Royals

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Madame Tussauds in London has moved wax replicas of Harry and Meghan from its Royal Family set.
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada 00:57

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a relaxing stay in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what one royal expert thinks their next steps will be.

Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family [Video]Watch! Inside Kate Middleton’s Duties As A Member Of The Royal Family

Kate Middleton isn't just kicking back and relaxing after joining the royal family. The Duchess of Cambridge has a variety of duties that she carries out while also being a mother to her three..

Duration: 02:05Published

Harry, Meghan's move could be costly for Canadian taxpayers [Video]Harry, Meghan's move could be costly for Canadian taxpayers

TORONTO (Reuters) - Canadian taxpayers could be on the hook for millions of dollars a year in security expenses if Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan move there, even part time, as they step..

Duration: 00:35Published


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle removed from Royal Family display at Madame Tussauds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle removed from Royal Family display at Madame TussaudsIt comes after they said they will 'step back' as senior royals
Cornish Guardian

Prince Harry and Meghan to 'step back' as senior UK royals

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, say they plan “to step back” as senior members of Britain's royal family, a stunning announcement that underscores the...
Japan Today

Sachin788

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wax statues moved away from royal family at Madame Tussauds.

hnpsv

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's wax figures have been removed from the Madame Tussauds royal family display following their announcement.

Jayni97963020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry removed from Madame Tussauds royal family line up

somsirsa

Madame Tussauds Removes Wax Statues of Prince Harry, Meghan After Royal Family Split

JodyRae_

I care nothing about the royal family, but this is some next level passive aggressive BS.

Starfruit_gurl

Biscotti Thottie RT @LastWeekTonight: HOW MUCH DO YOU WANT FOR THEM? https://t.co/YZgVhjqctd 1 minute ago

BetaDroidIndia

London: Madame Tussauds removes Prince Harry, Meghan's waxworks from royal family set

GFY337

Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex lookin' at Madame Tussaud's

