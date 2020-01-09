Harry and Meghan aren't actually quitting the family business

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

(CNN)When I was 16 years old, I joined Republic, the British organization which campaigns to abolish the monarchy. Americans , it has always seemed to me, got this one right in 1776. Why afford political power and taxpayer-funded luxury to a bunch of people on the basis of their bloodline? This is the digital age, not Game of Thrones. Kate Maltby So, when the first news reports began to surface on Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be quitting the royal family , I wanted to cheer for them. In February of last year, I wrote a piece for CNN arguing that the two should quit. The British monarchy is an outdated system whose suffocating protocols would drive any sane person mad --...


