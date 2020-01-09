Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Harry and Meghan aren't actually quitting the family business

WorldNews Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Harry and Meghan aren't actually quitting the family business(CNN)When I was 16 years old, I joined Republic, the British organization which campaigns to abolish the monarchy. Americans, it has always seemed to me, got this one right in 1776. Why afford political power and taxpayer-funded luxury to a bunch of people on the basis of their bloodline? This is the digital age, not Game of Thrones. Kate Maltby So, when the first news reports began to surface on Wednesday that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be quitting the royal family, I wanted to cheer for them. In February of last year, I wrote a piece for CNN arguing that the two should quit. The British monarchy is an outdated system whose suffocating protocols would drive any sane person mad --...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry And Meghan Not Actually Quitting The Family Business

Harry And Meghan Not Actually Quitting The Family Business 00:41

Recent related videos from verified sources

Royal Family Has Emergency Meeting After Harry And Meghan Announcement [Video]Royal Family Has Emergency Meeting After Harry And Meghan Announcement

CBS2's Jessica Layton has the latest on the fallout from the British royal family after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back from the family.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:17Published

Harry And Meghan not actually quitting the family business [Video]Harry And Meghan not actually quitting the family business

Harry And Meghan Not Actually Quitting The Family Business

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:41Published


Recent related news from verified sources

#Megxit Royal News Ignites Twitterverse: ‘American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0’

#Megxit Royal News Ignites Twitterverse: ‘American Divorcees: 2, House of Windsor: 0’It turns out Twitter has a royal obsession. Minutes after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced a plan to “step back as ‘senior’ members” of the...
The Wrap

Madame Tussauds spins high drama, removes Harry and Meghan from Royal Family

Madame Tussauds is heating up some high drama, physically removing statues of Harry and Meghan from its Royal Family wax figure collection. It follows the...
Mashable

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Marina72

Tara Hanks RT @RepublicStaff: Harry and Meghan aren't actually quitting the family business (opinion) - CNN https://t.co/DM8oiwPu0E 9 minutes ago

atownsquare

☆ ATownSquare™ Opinion: Harry and Meghan aren't actually quitting the family business https://t.co/9GmnkhmoBe 2 hours ago

RepublicStaff

Republic Harry and Meghan aren't actually quitting the family business (opinion) - CNN https://t.co/DM8oiwPu0E 3 hours ago

Criticalanglez

US & World News Harry and Meghan aren't actually quitting the family business https://t.co/xPR0E7r36E https://t.co/Nve9XZMcjV 3 hours ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics Opinion: Harry and Meghan aren't actually quitting the family business https://t.co/JBlZdM8G7b https://t.co/VuBYgkBzKN 3 hours ago

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Opinion: Harry and Meghan aren’t actually quitting the family business https://t.co/eQA87HC1Fp 3 hours ago

birdowltweets

BirdOwl Opinion: Harry and Meghan aren't actually quitting the family business https://t.co/VKnYOeedOo via @CNN https://t.co/xlGRuYYlFj 3 hours ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk Harry and Meghan aren’t actually quitting the family business (opinion) https://t.co/4JTBaifDf8 https://t.co/7hfFPBtg8U 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.