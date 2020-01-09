Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on federal hate crimes

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal grand jury handed up hate crime charges Thursday against the man accused of stabbing five people with a machete during a Hanukkah celebration north of New York City. The indictment charges Grafton Thomas with five counts each of attempting to kill victims based on their religion and obstructing the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Grafton Thomas On New Charges

Federal Grand Jury Indicts Grafton Thomas On New Charges 00:31

 A federal grand jury has indicted Grafton Thomas, the suspect in the Monsey synagogue attack, on new hate crime charges.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Synagogue Stabbing Suspect Due In Federal Court [Video]Synagogue Stabbing Suspect Due In Federal Court

Grafton Thomas, the man accused of stabbing five people at a synagogue in Rockland County, will be arraigned on federal hate crime charges today. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published

Jury Indicts Man Accused Of Hanukkah Stabbing With Additional Crimes [Video]Jury Indicts Man Accused Of Hanukkah Stabbing With Additional Crimes

The man accused of stabbing multiple people during a Hanukkah celebration in New York is now facing five additional hate crime charges.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hanukkah stabbing suspect charged with more hate crimes

Grafton Thomas now faces 10 federal hate crime charges, each carrying a possible sentence of life in prison.
CBS News

New York Hanukkah machete attack suspect to face federal hate crime charges

The man accused of stabbing at least five people in a machete rampage at the home of a Hasidic rabbi during a Hanukkah celebration is due to face federal hate...
Reuters


Tweets about this

christp1

Christopher Petersen RT @trishaposner: Hanukkah stabbing suspect is indicted on five hate crime charges https://t.co/oZZPDmp8rE via @MailOnline 9 hours ago

PhillyTrib

Philadelphia Tribune Thomas, 37, also faces state charges in the Dec. 28 attack inside the home of a rabbi in Monsey, N.Y. He is being h… https://t.co/3LLgNbqVo5 1 day ago

lapzake

Nadia T Marie 👜 RT @PhillyTrib: A federal grand jury handed up hate crime charges Thursday against the man accused of stabbing five people with a machete d… 2 days ago

PhillyTrib

Philadelphia Tribune A federal grand jury handed up hate crime charges Thursday against the man accused of stabbing five people with a m… https://t.co/Hsom2yEHgJ 2 days ago

Dantheman392

Dan the Man 392 Revisited RT @FOX29philly: Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on federal hate crime charges https://t.co/IFuVDjZXrN 2 days ago

FOX29philly

FOX 29 Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on federal hate crime charges https://t.co/IFuVDjZXrN 2 days ago

skepticalstoic7

Skeptical Stoic RT @EpochTimes: A federal grand jury handed up #HateCrime charges against the man accused of stabbing 5 people with a machete during a #Han… 2 days ago

alishajane777

AlishaJane777 RT @Livid2point0: Hanukkah stabbing suspect indicted on hate crimes by federal grand jury https://t.co/lroeDKUWTr 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.