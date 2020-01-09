Global  

UK's Johnson says there is evidence Ukrainian plane was shot down by Iran missile.

Reuters Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday there was a body of evidence that a Ukrainian airliner that crashed in Iran was downed by a surface to air missile that might well have been fired unintentionally.
 Justin Trudeau held a media briefing.

