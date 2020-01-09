Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A woman who gave birth to a boy she carried inside a transplanted womb said Thursday that the experimental procedure delivered a “miracle.” Jennifer Gobrecht and her husband, Drew Gobrecht, appeared Thursday at a news conference in Philadelphia. Their child, Benjamin, was the first baby born as part of Penn Medicine’s 2-year-old uterine transplant trial, […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Medical Miracle After Woman Who Received Uterus Transplant Gives Birth

Medical Miracle After Woman Who Received Uterus Transplant Gives Birth 01:52

 Reporter Stephanie Stahl shares the details.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Penn Medicine Announces Baby Successfully Born To Woman Who Received Uterus Transplant From Deceased Donor [Video]Penn Medicine Announces Baby Successfully Born To Woman Who Received Uterus Transplant From Deceased Donor

Benjamin's birth is the first as part of Penn Medicine's trial Uterine Transplantation for Uterine Factor Infertility, also know as UNTIL.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:58Published

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in [Video]This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in

This is the moment a 'medical marvel' premature baby who survived a life threatening intestine disease started walking - just in time for his first Christmas at home.Video shows little Anthony James..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to 'miracle' baby

A woman who gave birth to a boy she carried inside a transplanted womb said Thursday that the experimental procedure delivered a “miracle.” Jennifer...
SeattlePI.com

Women with Transplanted Uterus Has Her 'Miracle' Baby

A woman who gave birth to a boy she carried inside a transplanted womb said Thursday that the experimental procedure delivered a "miracle." Jennifer Gobrecht and...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

fatechwap

FA Technologies Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby https://t.co/mt9TvKPUR8 6 minutes ago

MazenSalama

Mazenz Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to &#039;miracle&#039; baby - https://t.co/HMbQPQ5Nxg 33 minutes ago

VERNIVERN

VERNON BALMER JR. Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby https://t.co/khGCyi0ac3 36 minutes ago

StasiekInPA

Stasiek RT @witfnews: A Pennsylvania woman who gave birth to a boy she carried inside a transplanted womb says the experimental procedure delivered… 48 minutes ago

TodayHeadline42

#todayheadline Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby https://t.co/MjMti9v1Bv 1 hour ago

clickondetroit

ClickOnDetroit Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby https://t.co/Um1QuhC5cx 2 hours ago

JerishaRandolph

purplelady73 RT @FOX29philly: Women with transplanted uterus gives birth to 'miracle' baby https://t.co/Wwe6cIxvBf 2 hours ago

witfnews

WITF news A Pennsylvania woman who gave birth to a boy she carried inside a transplanted womb says the experimental procedure… https://t.co/k67g3Xfl2P 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.