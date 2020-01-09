Global  

Atlético rallies to beat Barcelona and reach Super Cup final

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Atlético Madrid scored two late goals to beat Barcelona 3-2 Thursday and reach the final of the revamped Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Atlético won after a back-and-forth game at King Abdullah Sports City stadium, setting up a meeting against city rival Real Madrid in Sunday’s final. Real Madrid […]
 Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

