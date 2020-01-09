Some Washington State fans may say good riddance to Mike Leach, but good luck trying to replace him Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

When Leach accepted an offer to be Mississippi State's coach, it ended one of the most successful and colorful coaching stints ever seen on the Palouse. The man was gifted in a headset, gifted on a podium and an eight-year gift to Pullman. 👓 View full article

