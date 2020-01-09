Global  

Some Washington State fans may say good riddance to Mike Leach, but good luck trying to replace him

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
When Leach accepted an offer to be Mississippi State's coach, it ended one of the most successful and colorful coaching stints ever seen on the Palouse. The man was gifted in a headset, gifted on a podium and an eight-year gift to Pullman.
News video: Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job

Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job 00:50

 Mike Leach to Take Mississippi State Coaching Job. After eight seasons with Washington State, Leach has agreed to take over as the head coach of Mississippi State. "The Pirate," as he's affectionately known, compiled a 55-47 record as the head coach for the Cougars. Leach led WSU to six bowl...

