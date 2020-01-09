Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Water company pleads guilty to hazardous waste violations

Seattle Times Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California company that produces Crystal Geyser bottled water pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste and agreed to a $5 million fine, federal prosecutors said. The waste was produced by filtering arsenic out of Sierra Nevada spring water at CG Roxane LLC’s facility in Owens Valley. authorities […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Bottler Of Crystal Geyser Water Pleads Guilty To Illegally Storing, Transporting Contaminated Wastewater

Bottler Of Crystal Geyser Water Pleads Guilty To Illegally Storing, Transporting Contaminated Wastewater 00:57

 The company that produces Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water pleaded guilty Thursday morning to federal charges of illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste created by filtering arsenic out of water at its Olancha facility. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Water Monitor Lizards From Philippines [Video]Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Smuggling Water Monitor Lizards From Philippines

A Florida man turned lizard smuggler pleaded guilty this week in federal court to trafficking live water monitor lizards from the Philippines. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:26Published

KC compost company has recycled 75,000 pounds of restaurant food waste since May [Video]KC compost company has recycled 75,000 pounds of restaurant food waste since May

KC Can Compost works with restaurants and coffee shops to collect their food waste and turn it into compost. The company not only helps reduce CO2 emissions, but employs people transitioning out of..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Strength in Numbers - Blue Point IV and TAS Acquire its Third Add-on

Strength in Numbers - Blue Point IV and TAS Acquire its Third Add-on*CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE /  January 7, 2020 / *Blue Point Capital Partners and its Fund IV portfolio company, TAS Environmental Services ("TAS" or the...
Accesswire

American Battery Metals unveils launch plans for battery recycling plant in Nevada

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCMKTS:ABML) announced the launch Tuesday of a battery recycling plant in Nevada that the company expects to have up and...
Proactive Investors


Tweets about this

BCAgroup

Brian Anderson RT @cdnbiz: Water company pleads guilty to hazardous waste violations - Canadian Business https://t.co/pxuvQE4WUb 6 hours ago

wkyc

WKYC 3News CA water company pleads guilty to illegally storing arsenic-contaminated wastewater https://t.co/EhgmHXK1WV 9 hours ago

cdnbiz

Canadian Business Water company pleads guilty to hazardous waste violations - Canadian Business https://t.co/pxuvQE4WUb 9 hours ago

upnova

Lisa Brewster "The case focuses on the bottling plant's wastewater, not the safety or quality of Crystal Geyser's water, prosecut… https://t.co/2BgCw8gJbX 12 hours ago

CarlLSolomon

Carl L. Solomon CA water company pleads guilty to illegally storing arsenic-contaminated wastewater https://t.co/CE6rDmZLtK 12 hours ago

ninjapoodles

Belinda Give up bottled water, for ALL THE REASONS. "According to court records, Crystal Geyser created an "arsenic pond"… https://t.co/q5pXcPzrFL 15 hours ago

jumpouttheboat

Ey Wade 🤯📰: Bottled water producer Crystal Geyser pleaded guilty Friday in Los Angeles to federal... https://t.co/oFdQAmHwGo 15 hours ago

qprovocateur

QP RT @6NewsCTX: According to court records, Crystal Geyser created an "arsenic pond" and then didn't disclose that water pumped out of the po… 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.