Water company pleads guilty to hazardous waste violations
Thursday, 9 January 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — A California company that produces Crystal Geyser bottled water pleaded guilty Thursday to illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste and agreed to a $5 million fine, federal prosecutors said. The waste was produced by filtering arsenic out of Sierra Nevada spring water at CG Roxane LLC’s facility in Owens Valley. authorities […]
The company that produces Crystal Geyser Natural Alpine Spring Water pleaded guilty Thursday morning to federal charges of illegally storing and transporting hazardous waste created by filtering arsenic out of water at its Olancha facility. Katie Johnston reports.