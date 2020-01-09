Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Warne's baggy green cap sold for more than $1 million

The Age Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Shane Warne's baggy green cap has sold, with the last visible bid at $1,007,500 before the auction closed on Friday morning.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Shane Warne cap auctioned for $1 million for bushfire appeal

SYDNEY (AP) — Australian cricketer Shane Warne’s baggy green cap has made more than 1 million Australian dollars ($685,000) at auction to aid those affected...
Seattle Times

Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims

Australian cricketer Shane Warne's prized "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million ($686,000) on Friday for bushfire relief efforts, with the new owners...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NirmalAshu

Ashish Nirmal RT @telegraph_sport: SOLD! @ShaneWarne's baggy green has raised $1,007,500 for the bushfire appeal 👏👏👏https://t.co/h8vx53fZi5 #AustralianF… 3 seconds ago

zeeshank31

Mohammed Zeeshan RT @ESPNcricinfo: Shane Warne's baggy green has raised over a million dollars for bushfire relief 👏🙇 https://t.co/gtWldhRQDg 📸: @ShaneWar… 15 minutes ago

sadaf_j

Sadaf Arsl Jahangir™ RT @CricketNDTV: Shane Warne's 'baggy green' cap earned far more than the cap belonging to the legendary Donald Bradman when that was sold… 20 minutes ago

The_GameSC

The Game RT @sportsbetcomau: Shane Warne's baggy green sold for $1,007,500 Cheers all round https://t.co/FW14keTMVq 20 minutes ago

WellnessCentreG

WellnessCentreGong Warne's Baggy Cap Sold for More Than $1 million The proceeds will go to the Red Cross bushfire appeal. Shane Warn… https://t.co/8KSfbiumrr 29 minutes ago

K_Ban

Kaustav Banerjee RT @sportstarweb: Legendary spinner Shane Warne’s “baggy green” cap sold at auction for more than Aus$1 million (nearly $700,000) Friday, w… 42 minutes ago

sportstarweb

Sportstar Legendary spinner Shane Warne’s “baggy green” cap sold at auction for more than Aus$1 million (nearly $700,000) Fri… https://t.co/9YLEqIFQVZ 44 minutes ago

MencariLink

Samsul Bahari Mencari Link Download Video Bokep OK https://t.co/V2YfTf41Qg Warne's Test cap raises $1m for fires appeal: Australia legend Shane Warne raises one milli… https://t.co/e88FhHPryr 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.