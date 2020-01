Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 4 days ago )

DENVER (AP) — The Mountain West has agreed to six-year media rights deals with CBS Sports and Fox Sports that are worth a combined $270 million. The agreements include football and men’s basketball. The deals begin in 2020-21 and run through the 2025-26 season, the conference announced Thursday. There are additional third-tier rights still in […] 👓 View full article