High school basketball coach accused of assaulting heckler

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — A winless North Carolina high school basketball coach assaulted a heckler who raised his hand to admit he had made the comment, a sheriff’s office said. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a news rel;ease posted to social media that one of its deputies working security at the game heard […]
