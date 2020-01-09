OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook’s return. Westbrook scored 34 points, but the Thunder beat the Houston Rockets... Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.com •FOX Sports
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Dayra Beltre Opinion: As Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City, it's clear Thunder won the trade for Chris Paul… https://t.co/NYf4mBbbTh 8 hours ago
soccerman Opinion: As Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City, it's clear Thunder won the trade for Chris Paul
It was a f… https://t.co/xhH33QfHJF 22 hours ago
USA NEWS FEEDS Opinion: As Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City, it's clear Thunder won the trade for Chris Paul… https://t.co/DYJNrKcTbY 22 hours ago
mariana neri Sim >> Opinion: As Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City, it's clear Thunder won the trade for Chris Paul https://t.co/ikVdfnBB4U 23 hours ago
Alf M. As Westbrook returns to OKC, it's clear Thunder won the Paul trade https://t.co/q85xfC7vBW 1 day ago
VIPortal INC Opinion: As Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City, it’s clear Thunder won the trade for Chris Paul – USA TODAY… https://t.co/p70IRe2ark 1 day ago
TailgateBuddy Opinion: As Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City, it's clear Thunder won the trade for Chris Paul… https://t.co/VwWI4fUsPX 1 day ago
Thunder1 RT @updates_okc: [USA Today] - Opinion: As Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City, it's clear Thunder won the trade for Chris Paul http… 1 day ago