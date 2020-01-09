Global  

Opinion: As Russell Westbrook returns to Oklahoma City, it's clear Thunder won the trade for Chris Paul

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
It was a franchise-altering decision to trade Russell Westbrook, who spent his first 11 seasons with Oklahoma City. But the Thunder are better off.
Recent related news from verified sources

Westbrook set to return to face a Thunder team that is OK

Once Russell Westbrook headed to Houston, the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be headed toward a rebuild. The team Westbrook returns to face this week...
Seattle Times

Westbrook scores 34 in return, but Thunder roll past Rockets

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The Oklahoma City Thunder spoiled Russell Westbrook’s return. Westbrook scored 34 points, but the Thunder beat the Houston Rockets...
Seattle Times Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOX Sports

