Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Football these days is an industry: Barcelona coach Valverde on Spanish Super Cup’s new format

Hindu Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Ernesto Valverde said that playing the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia is a consequence of the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach

Super Cup in Saudi part of football's desire to make money - Barca coach 00:34

 Ernesto Valverde says the Spanish Super Cup is in Saudi Arabia due to the football industry's desire to find more revenue streams.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’ [Video]NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’

NFL Free Agent Tom Brady Says Retirement Is ‘Pretty Unlikely’. Tom Brady officially became a free agent in the NFL on Jan. 4, following the New England Patriots playoff loss to the Tennessee..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:24Published

Liverpool: A look back at 2019 [Video]Liverpool: A look back at 2019

Review of Liverpool Football Club 2018/2019. The club won the Champions League, Super Cup and the Club World Cup with manager Jurgen Klopp at the helm.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Spanish Super Cup schedule, dates: Live stream, watch Valencia-Real Madrid, Barcelona-Atletico Madrid

The Spanish Super Cup will feature a new format and two additional teams, with games played in Saudi Arabia
CBS Sports Also reported by •Sify

FC Barcelona 2-3 Atletico Madrid: Alvaro Morata Steals The Show In Super Cup Win

Atletico Madrid and Barcelona played a thrilling match in the Spanish Super Cup semifinal. Los Blaugranas and Los Colchoneros played out a thriller that ended...
SoccerNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AM1Tweetz

DeRozAM 🌹 Gonna try revamp my twitter over the next couple days.. tired of football twitter, don’t wanna see these industry… https://t.co/VtgusPsU4c 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.