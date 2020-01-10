Global  

As cold weather bears down on region, winter homeless shelters open. Here’s where to find them.

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The city of Seattle and King County are preparing to open severe-weather shelters Sunday night in preparation for freezing temperatures in the region. Meanwhile, communities in Snohomish County were opening three additional winter-weather shelters starting Thursday night. In Seattle, Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall will serve as a severe-weather shelter for any adults over 18. Pets are allowed. […]
