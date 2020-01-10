As cold weather bears down on region, winter homeless shelters open. Here’s where to find them.

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 3 days ago )

The city of Seattle and King County are preparing to open severe-weather shelters Sunday night in preparation for freezing temperatures in the region. Meanwhile, communities in Snohomish County were opening three additional winter-weather shelters starting Thursday night. In Seattle, Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall will serve as a severe-weather shelter for any adults over 18. Pets are allowed. […] 👓 View full article

