With Mike Leach headed to Mississippi State, here are 10 coaches who could replace Leach at WSU
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Could Washington State bring back an old defensive coordinator to Mike Leach? Will the Cougars scour Leach’s Air Raid coaching tree to hire their next coach? Or, will athletic director Pat Chun go in a completely different direction?
When serving as the Washington State head football coach earlier this season, Mike Leach said Mississippi State was home to the worst visitor’s locker room he’d ever seen. Poetry in motion, Leach is now the next head football coach at Mississippi State.