Jackson, No. 13 Mississippi State women beat Missouri 79-64

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Freshman Rickea Jackson had season-high 21 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 18 points and four steals, and No. 13 Mississippi State beat Missouri 79-64 on Thursday night. Chloe Bibby hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs (15-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) […]
