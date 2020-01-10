Jackson, No. 13 Mississippi State women beat Missouri 79-64

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Freshman Rickea Jackson had season-high 21 points and nine rebounds, Jordan Danberry added 18 points and four steals, and No. 13 Mississippi State beat Missouri 79-64 on Thursday night. Chloe Bibby hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs (15-2, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) […]

