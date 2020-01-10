Edd Byrnes, who played “Kookie” in “77 Sunset Strip,” dies

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Edd Byrnes, who played cool-kid Kookie on the hit TV show “77 Sunset Strip,” scored a gold record with a song about his character’s hair-combing obsession and later appeared in the movie “Grease,” has died. He was 87. Byrnes died Wednesday at his home in Santa Monica, his son, Logan Byrnes, […] 👓 View full article

