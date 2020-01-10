Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery
Friday, 10 January 2020 () BANGKOK (AP) — A masked gunman walked into a shopping mall in central Thailand and opened fire, killing three people including a 2 year-old, robbed a gold shop then escaped, police said Friday. CCTV footage from the Robinson mall in Lopburi province, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) north of Bangkok, shows the gunman walking to […]
