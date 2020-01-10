Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery

Seattle Times Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — A masked gunman walked into a shopping mall in central Thailand and opened fire, killing three people including a 2 year-old, robbed a gold shop then escaped, police said Friday. CCTV footage from the Robinson mall in Lopburi province, about 145 kilometers (90 miles) north of Bangkok, shows the gunman walking to […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Police remove bodies after gunman kills three, including boy, during shopping mall robbery in Thailand

Police remove bodies after gunman kills three, including boy, during shopping mall robbery in Thailand 01:55

 Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in Thailand in which an armed robber killed three people and injured at least five others. The masked gunman burst into the Robinson shopping mall in Lopburi 150km north or Bangkok just after 9pm local time yesterday (January 9). He shot dead a...

Recent related videos from verified sources

CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall [Video]CCTV shows robber who shot three dead in Thailand shopping mall

Three people were killed including a two-year-old boy and more injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Thailand on Thursday evening (January 9). The masked man burst into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:25Published

Three dead including boy, 2, after mass shooting at shopping mall in Thailand [Video]Three dead including boy, 2, after mass shooting at shopping mall in Thailand

Three people, including a two-year-old boy, were killed and at least five seriously injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Thailand on January 9. The masked man burst into the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:51Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Toddler among three shot dead by masked gunman in Thai shopping centre

Toddler among three shot dead by masked gunman in Thai shopping centreA manhunt is now on for the shooter, who escaped on a motorbike after killing three A masked gunman has walked into a Thai shopping mall and killed three people,...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

cmdp__

☼☽ RT @CP24: Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery https://t.co/ubGsf4VZLX https://t.co/EQoX1FzQQR 10 minutes ago

ImaginationDiva

Primrata “Primmy” Dharamadhaj https://t.co/SPOrYPG5B6 This is just fucking horrible! God, I'm watching this on the night news right now and I'm… https://t.co/ITgIkAZqp7 22 minutes ago

sn_balqis

balqis RT @STcom: Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand mall robbery https://t.co/NKQ0DpH68m 22 minutes ago

SiLeNciFy

J.X 태 연 3 Enny Chan 😰 https://t.co/uSqe9cbTTz 1 hour ago

watsupasia

WatsupAsia Latest: Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand shopping mall https://t.co/FgDTnjDvYz 1 hour ago

watsupasia

WatsupAsia Latest: Gunman kills 3, including toddler, in Thailand shopping mall https://t.co/fjKYY8R0JM 1 hour ago

somsirsa

Somsirsa Chatterjee Gunman Kills Three, Including Toddler, in Thailand Mall Robbery https://t.co/YjJnlYfZQ9 https://t.co/5rUO2jiVso 2 hours ago

weakicks

weakicks RT @itvnews: Masked gunman kills three including toddler in robbery at Thai shopping centre https://t.co/hBQtL35XA9 https://t.co/XTDSnO8Ief 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.