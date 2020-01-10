Global  

Thousands of Toyota, Mazda and Suzuki cars forced off the road in airbag recall

The Age Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The car companies will buy back more than 18,000 vehicles equipped with a new type of deadly Takata airbags first discovered in BMW and Audi cars.
