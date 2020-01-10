Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Australian cricketer Shane Warne's prized "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million ($686,000) on Friday for bushfire relief efforts, with the new owners planning to use it to raise more funds before it is donated to a museum.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims

* Athletes continue to pledge funds for relief efforts (Adds details of new owners; paragraphs 12-14)
Reuters India

Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1 million for bushfire victims

Australian cricketer Shane Warne's prized "baggy green" cap raised more than A$1 million (£525,107) on Friday for bushfire relief efforts, with the new owners...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

downunderspin

DownUnderSpin RT @Reuters: Warne's 'baggy green' sale raises A$1 million for bushfire victims https://t.co/01Tdgf7IYt https://t.co/vAtUc7sy5L 4 seconds ago

WORLDNews_1st

WORLD NEWS Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims https://t.co/hxNzHQR2ph https://t.co/fkjkfScUoA 1 minute ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims https://t.co/b45f1X39YP 5 minutes ago

matthtimms

MatthewTimms RT @AFP: @LewisHamilton @AFP_Sport Sale of cricket star Shane Warne's "baggy green" cap raises more than Aus$1 million (nearly $700,000) fo… 13 minutes ago

SHIPSHOP24

YASH!RO Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1 million for bushfire victims #wanitaxigo https://t.co/HGId1gd4LO https://t.co/5fKcZMvOMy 14 minutes ago

PaulSam67929306

Environment Crusader New post (Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1 million for bushfire victims) has been published on… https://t.co/4t4CRqwrH1 16 minutes ago

GoGeekGirl

Eva Jarkiewicz Warne's 'baggy green' cap sale raises A$1m for bushfire victims https://t.co/u1apgoxRve 21 minutes ago

Reuters

Reuters Warne's 'baggy green' sale raises A$1 million for bushfire victims https://t.co/01Tdgf7IYt https://t.co/vAtUc7sy5L 28 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.