Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Israel releases Druze spy to Syria

Deutsche Welle Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the move as a "political gesture of goodwill." As part of a Moscow-brokered deal, Syria had returned the remains of an Israeli soldier who went missing during a 1982 battle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani? [Video]Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani?

For Iranians whose icons since the Islamic Revolution have been stern-faced clergy, General Qassem Soleimani widely represented a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of US..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:07Published

Israel Bombing Iran in Syria [Video]Israel Bombing Iran in Syria

Ep 249 |Why is Israel bombing Syria? We&apos;ll talk about it and hear Chuck&apos;s commentary from the 700 club this week about what&apos;s happening in Syria. PLUS! A huge firefight!

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 18:43Published


Tweets about this

Hamzajamil19

Hamza jamil RT @dwnews: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the move as a "political gesture of goodwill." https://t.co/wO5pQ4nMHH 44 minutes ago

dwnews

DW News Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the move as a "political gesture of goodwill." https://t.co/wO5pQ4nMHH 57 minutes ago

abhikhabartak

abhikhabartak Israel releases Druze spy to Syria | News | DW https://t.co/Gei9Xz5XwY https://t.co/NciRLIEPfh 1 hour ago

ahol888

Adrian Holman https://t.co/oBII0cbHol Israel releases Druze spy to Syria 1 hour ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Israel releases Druze spy to Syria: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the move as… https://t.co/F0nEM0ZId5 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.