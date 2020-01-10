Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the move as a "political gesture of goodwill." As part of a Moscow-brokered deal, Syria had returned the remains of an Israeli soldier who went missing during a 1982 battle.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Who was powerful Iranian general Qassem Soleimani? For Iranians whose icons since the Islamic Revolution have been stern-faced clergy, General Qassem Soleimani widely represented a figure of national resilience in the face of four decades of US.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published 1 week ago Israel Bombing Iran in Syria Ep 249 |Why is Israel bombing Syria? We'll talk about it and hear Chuck's commentary from the 700 club this week about what's happening in Syria. PLUS! A huge firefight! Credit: Rumble Duration: 18:43Published on November 21, 2019

Tweets about this Hamza jamil RT @dwnews: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the move as a "political gesture of goodwill." https://t.co/wO5pQ4nMHH 44 minutes ago DW News Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the move as a "political gesture of goodwill." https://t.co/wO5pQ4nMHH 57 minutes ago abhikhabartak Israel releases Druze spy to Syria | News | DW https://t.co/Gei9Xz5XwY https://t.co/NciRLIEPfh 1 hour ago Adrian Holman https://t.co/oBII0cbHol Israel releases Druze spy to Syria 1 hour ago MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica Israel releases Druze spy to Syria: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has described the move as… https://t.co/F0nEM0ZId5 2 hours ago