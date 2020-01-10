Global  

Carlos Ghosn: Did ex-Nissan boss really escape Japan in a box?

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The BBC's John Simpson pushes Carlos Ghosn on how he managed to flee to Lebanon.
News video: How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan

How Carlos Ghosn escaped Japan 01:21

 Turkish private jet firm MNG state that two of their aircraft were used to facilitate ex-Nissan boss, Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan.

Lebanon slaps travel ban on Ghosn [Video]Lebanon slaps travel ban on Ghosn

Public prosecutor reportedly also to keep investigating whether Ghosn helped normalise economic relations with Israel.

'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations [Video]'Betrayed': anger in Japan over Ghosn's allegations

A former Nissan exec and Japan&apos;s justice minister respond to a fiery press conference by Carlos Ghosn, while in Lebanon the once-titan of the auto industry is interviewed by prosecutors. David..

Former Nissan Boss Carlos Ghosn Jumped Bail, Fled Japan ‘Fearing For His Life’ Say Sources

By Khaldon Azhari Ousted Nissan Motor Co boss, Carlos Ghosn, fled Japan because he “feared for his life and was depressed,” exclusive sources have told...
Japan says it is in contact with Lebanon over Carlos Ghosn's flight

Japan is in touch with Lebanon, and other relevant nations, over the departure of former Nissan Motor Co boss Carlos Ghosn, the top government spokesman said on...
