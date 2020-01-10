Global  

Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance gives $3M to Australia fire relief

Friday, 10 January 2020
Leonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance gives $3M to Australia fire reliefLeonardo DiCaprio’s Earth Alliance environmental organization will donate $3 million to help wildfire relief efforts in Australia. The foundation said Thursday that it has started the Australia Wildfire Fund to help with an “international response to the catastrophic bushfires” currently raging in the country. The wildfires have scorched an area twice the size of the U.S. state of Maryland, killed at least 25 people and destroyed 2,000 homes. The fires, fueled by drought and the country’s hottest and driest year on record, have been raging since September, months earlier than is typical for Australia’s annual wildfire season. The Academy Award-winning actor serves as Earth Alliance’s...
News video: Leonardo DiCaprio donates $3 million to Australia's bushfire relief efforts

 Leonardo DiCaprio has donated $3 million dollars to the bushfire relief efforts in Australia through his environmental foundation, Earth Alliance.

