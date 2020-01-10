Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Emergency warning for south of Perth as bushfire jumps Kwinana Freeway

Sydney Morning Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Residents have been warned they are in danger after a bushfire has flared up south of Perth on Friday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Emergency warning issued for 'life-threatening' bushfire burning south of Perth

Authorities have issued an emergency warning for an out-of-control bushfire near the suburb of Baldivis, south of Perth.
SBS

Bushfire emergency south of Perth

A bushfire burning south of Perth is threatening homes and people in the area, with about 180 firefighters battling the blaze.
SBS


Tweets about this

karimnas_

Karim Nas RT @SBSNews: An emergency warning remains in place for a bushfire that is threatening lives and homes across a string of suburbs in Perth's… 13 minutes ago

JayStill4

Madre Jay - Swift Justice #Perth #Fires #Kwinana freeway closed again https://t.co/0YRwWO4CU0 19 minutes ago

BeerAgentUKSean

BeerBrandsUKSean RT @QuickTake: About 150 firefighters battle a bushfire that burnt through 300+ hectares in strong winds in Baldivis, south of Perth in Wes… 21 minutes ago

Patrice35632323

Patrice🌊💧🌐♀️♂️🕉️☯️☮️🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺🇫🇷🇿🇦☠️👽🔥🛸 RT @PerthWAustralia: #BREAKING Emergency warning for south of #Perth as bushfire jumps Kwinana Freeway https://t.co/P7tvi07BCY … https://t.… 22 minutes ago

perthblue02

Andrew F RT @commnewsgroup: BREAKING: An emergency warning has been issued for a bushfire south of Perth #perthnews https://t.co/X4cHbgByS8 https://… 27 minutes ago

tokenskeptic

tokenskeptic My locals. https://t.co/kR38pPmPui 31 minutes ago

martinporr

Martin Porr PERTH friends and colleagues emergency warning for a #bushfire near/south of Cockburn Central… https://t.co/MgEVlvR7Qk 40 minutes ago

ch150ch

choosing A fire burning in a heavily populated area in Perth's south has sparked an emergency warning and closed Kwinana Fre… https://t.co/pcUKdYC3Pl 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.