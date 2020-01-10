Global  

SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group

Hindu Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear the petition by Tata Sons Private Ltd (TSPL) challenging the NCLAT decision restoring Cyrus Mistry as exec
Will not pursue executive chairmanship of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry [Video]Will not pursue executive chairmanship of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry

Will not pursue executive chairmanship of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published

Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence | OneIndia News [Video]Syed Akbaruddin takes jibe at Imran Khan over fake video of police violence | OneIndia News

India UN envoy Syed Akbaruddin calls out Imran Khan over fake video, Ratan Tata moves Supreme Court challenging NCLAT order on Cyrus Mistry, Donald Trump says US does not seek regime change in Iran,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

SC stays NCLAT order reinstating Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the NCLAT decision to restore Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of the Tata Group. Tata Sons Private Ltd (TSPL) had...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •DNAHinduSify

SC to hear Tata Sons' plea challenging NCLAT order on Jan 10

New Delhi, Jan 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court, on January 10, will hear the petition by Tata Sons Private Ltd (TSPL) challenging the National Company Law Appellate...
Sify Also reported by •IndiaTimesHindu

Tweets about this

ThePrintIndia

ThePrint Tata Sons wins relief as Supreme Court stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as chairman @upmanyutrivedi and P.… https://t.co/mO0D2BzUvx 2 minutes ago

SanadeShivanand

जातिमुक्त भारत RT @firstpost: #TataSons counsel Aryaman Sundaram said the group did not want #CyrusMistry to be reinstated as the chairman of the group. #… 3 minutes ago

businessline

Business Line A bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant agreed to hear Tata Sons' plea challenging t… https://t.co/0GaXqRJzxH 7 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Group https://t.co/IpPRvTG19o 9 minutes ago

DaSourav_paest

সৌরভ দাস (SouravDas) 🇮🇳 RT @bsindia: #BreakingNews | SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata Sons #cyrusmistry #tatasons https:/… 10 minutes ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry's appointment as Tata group executive chairman https://t.co/fAn9OnzO1n 11 minutes ago

rupendrasahu24

RUPENDRA KUMAR SAHU RT @PTI_News: SC stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group 11 minutes ago

Dhaval_KD

KD.Dhaval 🇮🇳🚩 RT @htTweets: #NewsAlert | Supreme Court stays NCLAT order restoring Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman of Tata group, reports news agency… 15 minutes ago

