Emergency warning for south of Perth as bushfire jumps Kwinana Freeway

The Age Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Residents have been warned they are in danger after a bushfire has flared up south of Perth on Friday.
Emergency warning issued for 'life-threatening' bushfire burning south of Perth

Authorities have issued an emergency warning for an out-of-control bushfire near the suburb of Baldivis, south of Perth.
SBS

Bushfire emergency south of Perth

A bushfire burning south of Perth is threatening homes and people in the area, with about 180 firefighters battling the blaze.
SBS


Fattah256

muzafar Abdel-fattah lawyer RT @QuickTake: About 150 firefighters battled a fire that burnt through 300+ hectares in strong winds in Baldivis, south of Perth in Wester… 4 minutes ago

RBsonxsmky

🐶マヤ🐰創作垢（ゾンビー） RT @QuickTake: About 150 firefighters battle a bushfire that burnt through 300+ hectares in strong winds in Baldivis, south of Perth in Wes… 16 minutes ago

translatorbali

Bali Promotion Center ⭐️⭐️❤️⭐️⭐️ RT @translatorbali: About 150 firefighters battled a fire that burnt through 300+ hectares in strong winds #Baldivis, south of Perth in Wes… 17 minutes ago

translatorbali

Bali Promotion Center ⭐️⭐️❤️⭐️⭐️ About 150 firefighters battled a fire that burnt through 300+ hectares in strong winds #Baldivis, south of Perth in… https://t.co/WEbhD1dLXU 18 minutes ago

karimnas_

Karim Nas RT @SBSNews: An emergency warning remains in place for a bushfire that is threatening lives and homes across a string of suburbs in Perth's… 43 minutes ago

JayStill4

Madre Jay - Swift Justice #Perth #Fires #Kwinana freeway closed again https://t.co/0YRwWO4CU0 48 minutes ago

Patrice35632323

Patrice🌊💧🌐♀️♂️🕉️☯️☮️🏳️‍🌈🇦🇺🇫🇷🇿🇦☠️👽🔥🛸 RT @PerthWAustralia: #BREAKING Emergency warning for south of #Perth as bushfire jumps Kwinana Freeway https://t.co/P7tvi07BCY … https://t.… 52 minutes ago

perthblue02

Andrew F RT @commnewsgroup: BREAKING: An emergency warning has been issued for a bushfire south of Perth #perthnews https://t.co/X4cHbgByS8 https://… 56 minutes ago

