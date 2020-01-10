Global  

ATP Cup: Novak Djokovic puts Serbia through to semi-finals in Sydney

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic fights back to beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov and ensure Serbia reach the ATP Cup semi-finals in Sydney.
ATP Cup: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic sail through!

*Sydney:* An ominous Rafael Nadal was in cruise control for Spain at the ATP Cup on Monday, but Serbia's Novak Djokovic was forced to sweat through brutal...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC News

Djokovic pulls Serbia into ATP Cup semi-final after surviving Shapovalov challenge

Serbia's Novak Djokovic battled through a stirring challenge from rising Canadian star Denis Shapovalov on Friday to propel his country into the semi-finals of...
Reuters Also reported by •News24Sify

