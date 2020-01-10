Global  

Thousands rally in Australian capitals to pressure government over bushfires efforts

SBS Friday, 10 January 2020
Large numbers of people are already gathering in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane armed with signs and placards, many baring the #sackScomo hashtag.
