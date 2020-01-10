Thousands rally in Australian capitals to pressure government over bushfires efforts

Large numbers of people are already gathering in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane armed with signs and placards, many baring the #sackScomo hashtag.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Australian Prime Minister Morrison Blames 'Breakdown In Communications' Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison faced backlash over his response to the country’s unprecedented bushfires. According to Reuters, the bushfires have killed 24 people, destroyed the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published 5 days ago Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this