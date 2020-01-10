Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding to help with homelessness

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding to help with homelessnessLos Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has formally asked the Trump administration for federal funding to help address the city's homelessness crisis. In a letter sent on Thursday, obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Garcetti said the following to President Trump and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President

Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti Endorses Biden For President 00:32

 Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president. Garcetti said: “We need Joe Biden to bring our nation and world together during these most divided and dangerous times.” According to Reuters, California has the most delegates at play than any other state...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Majority of Americans Feel ‘Less Safe’ After Trump’s Order to Kill Iran General [Video]Majority of Americans Feel ‘Less Safe’ After Trump’s Order to Kill Iran General

A new poll says a majority of Americans feel the U.S. is less safe after the Trump administration’s strike that killed an Iranian general. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published

Exclusive: Grassley Admits That Crucial USMCA Trade Deal Takes Backseat to Impending Senate Trial [Video]Exclusive: Grassley Admits That Crucial USMCA Trade Deal Takes Backseat to Impending Senate Trial

Sen. Chuck Grassley spoke exclusively with Cheddar on a wide-ranging list of topics: including how the upcoming senate impeachment trial will conflict with the landmark USMCA deal, the issue of..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 10:06Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iranians in Los Angeles Shed Few Tears for Suleimani. But What Comes Next?

Amid painful memories, members of the Iranian-American diaspora in Los Angeles are navigating mixed feelings about the Trump administration’s escalation with...
NYTimes.com

Joe Biden gets endorsement from Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti is endorsing Joe Biden for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, giving the former vice president...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RandyJo53257984

Navy Gator Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding to help with homelessness #Topbuzz… https://t.co/pPr8pfCA9o 47 minutes ago

DanMcGu84220653

Dan McGuire Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding to help with homelessness https://t.co/PMCjwvZBY5… https://t.co/V4eZX06Ur7 58 minutes ago

ofOrygun

✨𝕾𝖙𝖔𝖗𝖒𝖜𝖆𝖙𝖈𝖍 Don't hold your breath, Mayor. Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding to help with homele… https://t.co/khwvbaSJcq 1 hour ago

TheClaytonNews

The Clayton News Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding to help with homelessness https://t.co/hLvdLIkQs9 https://t.co/JE1yLDAbgh 2 hours ago

say3738

ansley Vote these Democrats out take our country back now!Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding… https://t.co/bxLjI8u0RS 2 hours ago

ErieNewsNow

Erie News Now Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding to help with homelessness https://t.co/dfazWUGtBg 2 hours ago

breakingnewsma

US Breaking News Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding to help with homelessness. https://t.co/MyjJdCLM68 https://t.co/GFFZ2atnnk 2 hours ago

ResisterDot

#ResisterSquadSister Los Angeles mayor asks Trump administration for federal funding to help with homelessness https://t.co/3vi3zJ9pYM 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.