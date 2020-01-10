Global  

Iran got its revenge for Qasem Soleimani's killing but the U.S. Navy is still a target

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Amid intensifying tensions between Tehran and Washington, the U.S. Navy is in Iran's crosshairs.
News video: Europe should stop listening to Clowns says iran's Javad Zarif

Europe should stop listening to Clowns says iran's Javad Zarif 07:54

 Europe should stop listening to Clowns says iran's Javad Zarif

Iran dismisses US calls to negotiate [Video]Iran dismisses US calls to negotiate

Iran dismisses US calls to negotiate

Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops [Video]Iran retaliates with 'slap in the face' missile strike on U.S. troops

Iran has fired missiles at U.S.-led forces in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of top commander Qassem Soleimani last week. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called it &apos;a slap in the..

Fears of all-out war grow after U.S. kills Iran Gen. Qasem Soleimani

Iran has already vowed an unspecified harsh retaliation for the killing of Gen. Qasem Soleimani.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •Seattle TimesIndiaTimes

Pak won't become a part of ongoing conflict between US and Iran, says Imran Khan

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jan 8 (ANI): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan would not become a part of the ongoing conflict between the United...
Sify


Tweets about this

worldsavior2019

Atefeh RT @worldsavior2019: @BernieSanders Every American has to warn Trump because hard revenge is coming from Iran. You owe to Qasem Soleimani b… 23 minutes ago

4GWDOTDOTDOT

James Scaminaci III Iran got its revenge for Qasem Soleimani's killing but the US Navy is still a target https://t.co/ekPoJc5SxF via @… https://t.co/ZVwrvA79EO 23 minutes ago

worldsavior2019

Atefeh @BernieSanders Every American has to warn Trump because hard revenge is coming from Iran. You owe to Qasem Soleiman… https://t.co/FkKdPBEN9j 23 minutes ago

Sonoffire39

Sonoffire @SenDuckworth Every American has to warn Trump because hard revenge is coming from Iran. You owe to Qasem Soleimani… https://t.co/ooEq5ZQE4D 25 minutes ago

UmmuFaihaa

Nasha RT @AsaadHannaa: Iran's respond on Soleimani’s death came now by slaughtering and executing 24 Syrian southeastern Raqqa. Those innocent p… 54 minutes ago

worldcrunch

Worldcrunch "With a battered economy and recent anti-government street protests, can #Iran fulfill its promise to avenge the… https://t.co/kM6Nd1boPp 1 hour ago

dannowicki

Dan Nowicki "Iran got its revenge for Qasem Soleimani's killing but the US Navy is still a target." (via @khjelmgaard) https://t.co/9TfPbqre4r 1 hour ago

NcCounty

Broadway, NC Harnett County Iran got its revenge for Qasem Soleimani's killing but the US Navy is still a target https://t.co/5IBXdtHxQq via @usatoday 2 hours ago

