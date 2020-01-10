Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Stormont talks: 'Deal agreement needed' before assembly recall

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The Stormont speaker says he must hear "positivity" from political parties, before the assembly can sit.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Talks begin to end political stalemate in NIreland [Video]Talks begin to end political stalemate in NIreland

British Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said it was time to restore power-sharing at Stormont, the Northern Irish Assembly. DUP leader Arlene Foster, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald also..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:29Published


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.