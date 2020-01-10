Stormont talks: 'Deal agreement needed' before assembly recall Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Stormont speaker says he must hear "positivity" from political parties, before the assembly can sit. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Talks begin to end political stalemate in NIreland British Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith said it was time to restore power-sharing at Stormont, the Northern Irish Assembly. DUP leader Arlene Foster, Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald also.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:29Published on December 16, 2019

Tweets about this