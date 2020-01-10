Global  

What the return of Middle East tensions could mean for markets

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
What the return of Middle East tensions could mean for marketsFollowing the news of last week’s assassination of Qassem Soleimani, the head of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ overseas forces, South African Finance Minister Mboweni took to social media in a series of tweets stating that escalating tensions between the US and Iran will negatively impact on the global economy, including the South African economy. The oil price has risen sharply to over $70 a barrel at the time of writing, amid concerns that tensions in the region will impact supply. Meanwhile, the value of assets perceived as “safe havens” such as gold, the Japanese yen and US Treasuries has also risen. Indeed, the price of gold at one point on Monday hit its highest level since April...
Middle East Tensions Hang Over Global Oil Markets – OpEd

By Cornelia Meyer* The killing of Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad on Friday brought geopolitical tensions in the Middle East to the fore. Oil...
Eurasia Review

Asian Markets In Negative Territory As Middle East Tensions Rise

Asian stock markets are in negative territory on Wednesday and U.S. stock futures fell amid escalating tensions in the Middle East after Iran fired missiles at...
RTTNews

