'A long way to go': Australians flee as heat, winds fan huge bushfires

Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and erratic winds fanned bushfires across the east coast.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Australians Flee Massive Bushfires That Claim 1,000 Homes The Australian navy has begun evacuating around 1,000 people stranded on the east coast. Searing weather fronts are whipping up more blazes across Victoria and New South Wales. At the peak of the.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:34Published 6 days ago Australia Urges Residents And Tourists To Flee As Fire Spreads Australians were urged on Friday to evacuate parts of the eastern states of Victoria and New South Wales. The call to action is in an effort to help residents escape bushfires that are expected to burn.. Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Get out': Australians flee again as heat and wind fan huge bushfires Australian authorities urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as soaring temperatures and...

Reuters 5 hours ago



Australia urges quarter of a million to flee as winds fan huge bushfires Australia urged nearly a quarter of a million people to evacuate their homes on Friday and prepared military backup as authorities said the next few hours could...

Reuters 2 hours ago





Tweets about this