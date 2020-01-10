S Korea conveys Trump’s birthday message to Kim Jung Un
Friday, 10 January 2020 () SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea said Friday it conveyed a message by President Donald Trump to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un wishing him a happy birthday, which is believed to be Jan. 8. Returning from a visit to Washington on Friday, Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s presidential national security director, told reporters that […]
President Donald Trump said he did not expect North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to break his promise. According to Reuters, Korea has a self-declared moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear bomb testing. Yet Jong Un recently said there were no longer grounds for Pyongyang to bound...