‘Designed by Clowns and Supervised by Monkeys’: Boeing's Internal Messages Slam 737 MAX, Regulators

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
‘Designed by Clowns and Supervised by Monkeys’: Boeing's Internal Messages Slam 737 MAX, RegulatorsWashington: Boeing Co on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys". The messages also show attempts to duck regulatory scrutiny with employees ridiculing the plane, the company, the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign aviation regulators. In an instant messaging exchange on February 8, 2018 — when the plane was in the air and eight months before the first of two fatal crashes — an employee asks another: “Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't”. The second employee...
Credit: Cheddar Inc.
News video: Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet

Boeing Will Reimburse American Airlines for the Grounding of 737 Max Jet 00:23

 American Airlines has reached a compensation deal with Boeing and will be reimbursed for the money lost due to the grounding of the 737 Max jets.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boeing Discloses 'Disturbing' Messages About 737 Max Development [Video]Boeing Discloses 'Disturbing' Messages About 737 Max Development

According to a government committee reviewing the messages, the plane manufacturing giant reportedly had employees ensure production plans were not "diverted by regulators or others."

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:18Published

Boeing Might Stop 737 Max Production [Video]Boeing Might Stop 737 Max Production

According to a report in The Wall Street Journal, Boeing is considering stopping its production of its 737 Max jet.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boeing Employees Mocked FAA In Internal Messages Before 737 Max Disasters

Employees bragged about getting approval for the jets without having to give pilots much new training. One employee says, "This airplane is designed by clowns...
NPR

Boeing papers show employees slid 737 Max problems past FAA

Boeing employees knew about problems with flight simulators for the now-grounded 737 Max and apparently tried to hide them from federal regulators, according to...
Seattle Times Also reported by •The VergeReutersBBC News

