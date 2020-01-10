‘Designed by Clowns and Supervised by Monkeys’: Boeing's Internal Messages Slam 737 MAX, Regulators
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Washington: Boeing Co on Thursday released hundreds of internal messages that contained harshly critical comments about the development of the 737 MAX, including one that said the plane was "designed by clowns who in turn are supervised by monkeys". The messages also show attempts to duck regulatory scrutiny with employees ridiculing the plane, the company, the Federal Aviation Administration and foreign aviation regulators. In an instant messaging exchange on February 8, 2018 — when the plane was in the air and eight months before the first of two fatal crashes — an employee asks another: “Would you put your family on a MAX simulator trained aircraft? I wouldn't”. The second employee...
Boeing employees knew about problems with flight simulators for the now-grounded 737 Max and apparently tried to hide them from federal regulators, according to... Seattle Times Also reported by •The Verge •Reuters •BBC News
