Joe Biden visits Irvine home, critiques Trump’s moves in Iran
Friday, 10 January 2020 () Former Vice President Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump during a speech at a private fundraiser Thursday night in Irvine, saying the president’s recent actions in the Middle East have made America “more vulnerable.” But the leading Democratic presidential candidate was also optimistic, telling the crowd of some 130 elected officials, company CEOs, actors and other supporters that he can “restore the soul of this country” if elected president. “This is the man who can beat Trump,” said Joe Kiani, who founded a medical device company and hosted Thursday’s fundraiser. “This man can unite our country.” The event was held in Kiani’s...
