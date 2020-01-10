Global  

Joe Biden visits Irvine home, critiques Trump’s moves in Iran

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Joe Biden visits Irvine home, critiques Trump’s moves in IranFormer Vice President Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump during a speech at a private fundraiser Thursday night in Irvine, saying the president’s recent actions in the Middle East have made America “more vulnerable.” But the leading Democratic presidential candidate was also optimistic, telling the crowd of some 130 elected officials, company CEOs, actors and other supporters that he can “restore the soul of this country” if elected president. “This is the man who can beat Trump,” said Joe Kiani, who founded a medical device company and hosted Thursday’s fundraiser. “This man can unite our country.” The event was held in Kiani’s...
News video: Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent'

Biden calls Trump 'dangerously incompetent' 01:24

 Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden blasted U.S. president Donald Trump for his decision to kill Iran&apos;s Qasem Soleimani, resulting in escalating tensions between the two countries.

