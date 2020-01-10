Global  

Yes Bank board member quits citing corporate governance concerns

Friday, 10 January 2020
Mr. Agarwal, in a resignation letter seen by Reuters, said there are “serious concerns” around deteriorating corporate governance standards, along with compliance failures at the bank.
Next Green Wave Announces Additional Board Appointments and Sets New Guidelines On Corporate Governance

DGAP-News: Next Green Wave / Key word(s): Miscellaneous 09.01.2020 / 15:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Vancouver,...
EQS Group


