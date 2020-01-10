Global  

Big crash and injuries in treacherous conditions mars road championships

The Age Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
One rider suffered a suspected broken collarbone from a heavy fall as treacherous conditions wreaked havoc at the Australian road cycling championships in Ballarat.
