Meghan returns to Canada as Queen looks to find ‘workable solution’ over roles

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada as the Queen and other senior royals took decisive action and ordered their teams to find a "workable solution" to Harry...



14 hours ago < > Embed Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future 00:54 The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have ordered their teams to find a “workable solution” over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the royal family.