Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Meghan returns to Canada as Queen looks to find ‘workable solution’ over roles

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Meghan returns to Canada as Queen looks to find ‘workable solution’ over rolesThe Duchess of Sussex has returned to Canada as the Queen and other senior royals took decisive action and ordered their teams to find a “workable solution” to Harry...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future

Queen demands ‘workable solution’ for Harry and Meghan future 00:54

 The Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge have ordered their teams to find a “workable solution” over the future role of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex within the royal family.

Recent related news from verified sources

Queen orders "workable solution" for Meghan and Harry

Questions remain after Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced their plans to take a step back from their senior royal duties. The queen wants a solution...
CBS News

Queen Elizabeth II Holds Emergency Meeting to Find Workable Role for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth has summoned the Royal Households' staff to come up with a solution amid Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to step back as "senior"...
E! Online

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.