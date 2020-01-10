China mourns native paddlefish scientists say is now extinct

Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese paddlefish's sharp, protruding snout made it one of the largest freshwater species in the world. Since scientists declared it extinct in a research paper published last week, Chinese internet users media outlets have been paying tribute to the hefty creature. "It's farewell at first sight," said China Youth Daily, noting […]


