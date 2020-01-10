Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Trump Fails to Quash E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit

NYTimes.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Ms. Carroll, a writer who claims the president raped her in the 1990s, says that his denials have hurt her reputation and career.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Can't Dismiss Rape Accuser's Gefamation Lawsuit

Trump Can't Dismiss Rape Accuser's Gefamation Lawsuit 00:32

 President Donald Trump of defamation for denying he raped her roughly 24 years ago in a Manhattan department store, a New York state judge has ruled. In a decision this week, Justice Doris Ling-Cohan of the state supreme court in Manhattan said Trump failed to show that the judge lacked jurisdiction...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit [Video]Trump can't dismiss rape accuser's gefamation lawsuit

President Donald Trump of defamation for denying he raped her roughly 24 years ago in a Manhattan department store, a New York state judge has ruled. In a decision this week, Justice Doris Ling-Cohan..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:33Published

Trump Seeks Dismissal Of E. Jean Carroll's Case [Video]Trump Seeks Dismissal Of E. Jean Carroll's Case

President Trump seeks dismissal of E. Jean Carroll's case.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump lawyers want columnist’s defamation suit to be tossed

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s lawyers asked a judge Friday to throw out an advice columnist’s defamation lawsuit over his response to her...
Seattle Times

Judge denies Trump effort to stop columnist defamation suit

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump has lost a bid to block an advice columnist’s lawsuit over his remarks that she lied in accusing him of rape. In a...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

treboruno

Robert Fogel Trump Fails to Quash E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit https://t.co/ALYUXnNeVZ 8 minutes ago

margreis9

Margaret Reis Trump Fails to Quash E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit https://t.co/bAIKCwjug2 17 minutes ago

riseupandvote

Eugene Milford Trump Fails to Quash E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit https://t.co/MThNVqtomL 30 minutes ago

Honeytres

Honey Three Trump Fails to Quash E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit https://t.co/nH5ekaMmtC TAKE HIM DOWN! 34 minutes ago

Aganola

Ann deLorge Trump Fails to Quash E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit https://t.co/dnwy63zOOt 1 hour ago

danaufer514

Dan Heath Trump Fails to Quash E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit https://t.co/frePTdXeLh 1 hour ago

FlateyeFiction

Flateye Fiction RT @lisataz: Trump Fails to Quash E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit - The New York Times https://t.co/t64goBEeVm 1 hour ago

cmadmax

cmad RT @TerrellDLewis: Serial Rapist Trump Fails to Quash E. Jean Carroll’s Defamation Suit #p2 #tcot #VoteBlue2020 #VoteBlue https://t.co/0eL… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.