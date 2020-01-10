Global  

Salman Khan announces next film ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ to release on Eid 2021

Hindu Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Actor is currently shooting for Prabhudeva directorial ‘Radhe’ with Disha Patani
Credit: IANS INDIA
News video: Salman announces his next 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman announces his next 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' 01:01

 Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on Friday announced his next film "Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali", which is slated for an Eid 2021 release.

Salman Khan announces next film titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' story will be written by Sajid Nadiadwala, who will also produce it.
Zee News Also reported by •IndiaTimesBollywood LifeIndian ExpressSify

'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali': Salman Khan not only books Eid 2020 but also next year

Salman Khan announces his forthcoming film titled 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'.
DNA


