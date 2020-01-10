Global  

Libya’s Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow’s call for cease-fire

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Libya’s Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow’s call for cease-fireBENGHAZI: Eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar late Thursday rejected calls for a cease-fire by Turkey and Russia and announced a continuation of his military operations against a UN-recognized government. In a statement...
News video: Libya's Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow's call for ceasefire

Libya's Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow's call for ceasefire 02:18

 Fight against 'terrorist organisations that seized Tripoli' will continue until the end, vows military spokesman.

Libya's Haftar rejects Ankara, Moscow's call for ceasefire

Fight against 'terrorist organizations that seized Tripoli' will continue until the end, vows military spokesman.
Al Jazeera


