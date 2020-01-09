Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Chicago Coyote: Urban Attacks Are Rare, but Frightening

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Two people were injured in Chicago, a reminder that as more coyotes move to the cities, some conflicts are inevitable.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coyotes On The Run In Chicago [Video]Coyotes On The Run In Chicago

CBS 2's Vince Gerasole reports, despite recent and multiple coyote sightings in Chicago, according to one expert, it's not unusual to find the animals in Chicago's urban landscape.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:16Published

Coyote Encounters Making Chicagoans Nervous [Video]Coyote Encounters Making Chicagoans Nervous

With numerous coyote encounters and two attacks on small dogs reported recently, one Orland Park man told CBS 2's Mike Puccinelli he himself was bitten by a coyote who came after his service dog in..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:56Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

toffanin

Renato Toffanin "Attacks by Urban Coyotes Are Rare, but Frightening" by BY JAMES GORMAN via NYT https://t.co/yB7BUM70TR https://t.co/djxdsVK9Gx 2 hours ago

anthonycclemons

Anthony Clemons "Attacks by Urban Coyotes Are Rare, but Frightening" via NYT https://t.co/ZW9RCvS1Eq #Science #NYT https://t.co/lqfZoP9mE7 3 hours ago

EnterSa64248346

Enter Sandman https://t.co/sfPMAyAAxz Attacks by Urban Coyotes Are Rare, but Frightening #news #science #Revolution #blockchain… https://t.co/SK22NkVQVF 3 hours ago

altontelegraph

The Telegraph If true, it would mark the first time in the state that a coyote has attacked a human, according to a wildlife biol… https://t.co/Zw135Ax3Et 4 hours ago

SESRockets

SESRockets Readers of the New York Times think this Technology article is pretty cool, so we bet you'll like it too! "Attacks… https://t.co/hlRiM22xcg 6 hours ago

MightyHealthful

Healthful Living Attacks by Urban Coyotes Are Rare, but Frightening https://t.co/88Vs65QsoP 6 hours ago

jleticia29

Nuestro único planeta ésta quemándose 💔 RT @NYTScience: Urban coyotes are seldom seen, but sometimes they do attack humans  https://t.co/OVmfPTOnHL 7 hours ago

KVOA

KVOA News 4 Tucson If true, it would mark the first time in the state that a coyote has attacked a human, according to a wildlife biol… https://t.co/jJj2tP8qwZ 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.