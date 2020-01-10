Thakkarmeister “I am sure the government has thought about it properly. There are still certain things to be tweaked here and ther… https://t.co/3KvAWqviJN 25 minutes ago Tapan Chattaraj RT @dna: 'Am speaking as an Indian here': Ravi Shastri voices opinion over CAA . . . #INDvSL #Cricket #TeamIndia #BCCI #RaviShastri #CAA h… 30 minutes ago DNA 'Am speaking as an Indian here': Ravi Shastri voices opinion over CAA . . . #INDvSL #Cricket #TeamIndia #BCCI… https://t.co/5yYuxsvgaS 38 minutes ago