The Harvey Weinstein Case, Part 2

NYTimes.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The behind-the-scenes story of how the plaintiffs for Mr. Weinstein’s trial were determined — and why proving criminal culpability remains so complicated.
News video: Judge Denies Request To Step Down In Harvey Weinstein Case

Judge Denies Request To Step Down In Harvey Weinstein Case 00:25

 The judge in the Harvey Weinstein sex assault has denied a request to step down in the case after scolding Weinstein for using a cell phone in the courtroom.

New York judge refuses to step down from Harvey Weinstein trial [Video]New York judge refuses to step down from Harvey Weinstein trial

Harvey Weinstein has been denied his request for a new judge to oversee his New York trial for r*pe and s*xual assault.

CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 9) [Video]CBSLA: The Rundown (Jan. 9)

The judge in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial says he won't step down from the case. A power play over President Trump's war powers is being played out on Capitol Hill. California could become..

Harvey Weinstein Attorney Tells CNN He May Not Take Stand in Rape Trial: ‘Depending on How the Evidence Plays Out’

Film producer and accused rapist Harvey Weinstein’s trial is set to begin Monday, and CNN’s Michael Smerconish spoke with his lead attorney on his show about...
The Case Against Harvey Weinstein, Part 1

More than 80 women have made sexual misconduct allegations against the former Hollywood producer, but his New York trial centers on just two. The story of Lucia...
NYTimes.com

