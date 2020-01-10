Global  

U.S, Canadian, French representatives to attend Iran plane crash investigation meetings

Reuters Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
U.S., Canadian and French representatives are to travel to Tehran to attend meetings for the Iran-led investigation into the Ukrainian airliner incident, Iranian state media reported on Friday.
