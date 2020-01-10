Global  

Labour leadership: Clive Lewis calls for Royal Family referendum

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Leadership candidate Clive Lewis says a lot of people would like to see the monarchy "scaled down".
News video: Labour leadership candidate Lewis sees 'party in crisis'

Labour leadership candidate Lewis sees 'party in crisis' 00:58

 Clive Lewis has hit out at Labour's "sectarianism and tribalism" in a speech on his vision for the party. Speaking in Brixton, the MP for Norwich South said he was standing to be Labour leader because he sees "a party in crisis, and democracy in crisis." Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at...

Clive Lewis suggests referendum on future of monarchy [Video]Clive Lewis suggests referendum on future of monarchy

Clive Lewis has said he would be in favour of a referendum on the future of the Royal Family. Speaking in Brixton, the Labour leadership hopeful said: "There's been lots of discussion about the fact..

Rebecca Long-Bailey launches Labour leadership bid [Video]Rebecca Long-Bailey launches Labour leadership bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey says all candidates for the Labour leadership need to set out a "positive vision" for the future, as well as being able to unify the party and country. Ms Long-Bailey is the..

Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis calls for referendum on abolishing monarchy

Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on abolishing the monarchy.
Independent

CarolHambelton

Carol Hambelton RT @flowesaunders68: 1) Is anyone else finding the Labour Leadership Campaign as entertaining as I am? Clive Lewis - Brexit is a racist… 29 seconds ago

reg_rover

Cyril Henry RT @CaileanNeal: Ha ha ha ... Emily Thornberry & Clive Lewis are struggling to get party support for their run for leadership ... Maybe the… 53 seconds ago

Woo100

Typist - erstwhile typist to the great Woo. RT @RepublicStaff: We welcome the suggestion of a referendum by @labourlewis but clearly that needs to be on the monarchy’s abolition, not… 54 seconds ago

Graham_Galpin

The Placechanger Tell me Clive, what do you want to be when you grow up? BBC News - Labour leadership: Clive Lewis calls for Royal… https://t.co/8UefDtegkH 1 minute ago

pigreen1

pigreen RT @PeterTatchell: Clive Lewis MP is Labour leadership contender with best analysis & ideas on how to beat Tories: Labour must embrace #PR,… 2 minutes ago

BxtnLovesEurope

Buxton ❤️ Europe Labour leadership: Clive Lewis calls for Royal Family referendum https://t.co/AXyiGQBnyv 2 minutes ago

Mattieuro61

Mattieuro #FBPE 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 in 🇪🇺 RT @timetospeakoutt: I’m liking #CliveLewis more and more these days 😁 Glad to see him tell his party #Labour must push for #PR #proportion… 2 minutes ago

wagjuer

Juergen Wagner RT @Independent: Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis calls for referendum on abolishing monarchy https://t.co/IQnCEvFd3c 3 minutes ago

