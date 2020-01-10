Global  

John Crosbie dead at 88

CBC.ca Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
John Crosbie, a firebrand of a politician who served in several federal cabinet portfolios and who played a dominant role in his beloved Newfoundland and Labrador for decades, has died.
