China’s Solar Energy Companies Could Lead Climate Change Fight

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
China’s Solar Energy Companies Could Lead Climate Change FightAustralia’s horrific brush fires may prove a catalyst to kick the global battle with climate change into higher gear. If so, investors should look again at China, particularly the Chinese companies dominating sales of solar-energy equipment. At least 80% of solar modules and panels worldwide are produced by Chinese manufacturers. Neither U.S. tariffs, which affect just 10% of the global market, nor market competition seems likely to shake that position in the near term. “China’s dominant role is the status quo,” says Kevin Tu, a Beijing-based fellow at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy. “The companies excel throughout the value chain from...
